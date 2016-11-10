Big man Felipe Haase to join Frank Martin’s signing class

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin will add another big piece to his program Thursday when he signs 6-foot-10 stretch forward Felipe Haase.
Haase, who is from Chile, attends Miami Christian School in Florida.
“I’m very excited to sign my Letter of Intent today with South Carolina,” Haase said in a statement released by Miami Christian. “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to play NCAA college basketball. I’m very fortunate to be in this position. I want to thank the University of Purdue, Pittsburgh, Missouri for all their efforts in recruiting me. I want to thank my mentor Art Alvarez, and my high school coach Juan Cardona. I want to also thank my home country of Chile for all the support you have provided me over the years.”
He joins Jason Cudd (7-1) and Ibrahim Doumbia (6-7) as early period signees for the Gamecocks.
Haase took official visits to USC, Purdue, Missouri and Pittsburgh. USC got the final official visit last weekend and he left there highly impressed with Martin, the school and the program, according to his AAU coach Art Alvarez.
“This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever been around,” Alvarez said. “Our program has sent over 150 kids to division one programs for over a decade plus. It came down to a pro and con analysis on each program. While Felipe had great visits at the other schools, he felt a special bond with Frank Martin. He also felt he can come in and play right away as a freshman for the Gamecocks.”
Haase is considered a skilled power forward with small forward skills, Alvarez said.
“He has great footwork, he can throw his back towards the basket, he can face up,” Alvarez said. “The two things that set him apart that I have people telling me he’s a pro are his great passing ability and is intelligence for the game. He’s just a very skilled, intelligent basketball player. Frank has told me that’s what he needs. He doesn’t have a player like that.”
Martin is still on hold for two other targets, Nic Claxton of Greenville and David Beatty of Philadelphia. Both are announcing decisions Monday.
Comments