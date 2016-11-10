Former commit TJ Moore still considering USC, locks in official visit

Former South Carolina offensive line commitment T.J. Moore of Charlotte is once again considering the Gamecocks.
Moore committed to the Gamecocks in August and decommitted in October, saying at that time he needed to take a step back and re-evaluate his recruiting.
For a while, the relationship between Moore and the Gamecocks cooled off, but as the USC football team has heated up on the field, so has the relationship with Moore. He has been keeping in touch with the offensive line coach Shawn Elliott and the USC coaching staff and has scheduled an official visit for Jan. 13.
“Coach Elliott just texted me this past Monday,” Moore said. “I have to talk with Coach Muschamp, but I have been talking with the coaching staff frequently. Nothing’s really changed. They still want me there, they still want me to be a Gamecock and everything is still the same.”
As for his other offers, many schools have been reaching out to Moore. He said some new schools are in the mix that were not there before, including Oregon, Louisville and Virginia Tech. Moore knows he will take official visits to Louisville and Tennessee. He’s planning to take an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech this Saturday for the Georgia Tech game.
“(Tennessee) texts me everyday throughout the day,” Moore said. “Virginia Tech coaches text me a lot. South Carolina is, Ole Miss. When I decommitted a lot of schools came back into the mix.”
While he is impressed with the way South Carolina has turned its season around, Moore said he is still undecided when it comes to his commitment and hopes to have his decision by December.
“I was really surprised when they beat Tennessee,” Moore said. “I think everybody was surprised. I’ve still got a lot to do before I make a decision for any school.”
