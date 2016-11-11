Peach State teammates get another look at Gamecocks

Several players from Stockbridge, Ga., were at South Carolina for the Missouri game, including defensive backs Yusuf Corker and Shakur Brown.
Both have held USC offers for months and both have the Gamecocks high up on their lists. In fact, Corker said the Gamecocks are leading for him. Corker has visited USC over five times unofficially and he rated this last visit a 9.5 out of 10.
“I really liked the fans, and the atmosphere of Williams-Brice was really good,” Corker said. “The food was amazing, as always, and I talked to some of the players, like D.J. Smith and Jamarcus King.”
Corker also spent some time before and after the game with defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson, who he consistently talks to on the phone and exchanges texts with throughout the week.
“I like the players that he’s coached when he was at Florida and Auburn,” Corker said of Robinson. “I like the way he coaches, the energy he brings and the way he treats me as a player. He’s a great guy and I could talk to him about anything. I really connect and bond with him.”
Corker is still talking to coaches at Tennessee, Michigan State, Virginia, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. He has official visits planned to Michigan State Nov. 19, Vanderbilt Nov. 26 and Kentucky Dec. 3. He said South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are recruiting him the hardest right now.
Corker is planning to announce his decision on his birthday, Dec. 26.
Brown said he also got the chance to walk with Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp during his visit for the Missouri game.
“They were saying I would be a great asset to them and I also would be playing both sides of the ball,” said Brown, who added that the Gamecocks would take a commitment from him whenever he’s ready to give one.
Brown has not scheduled any official visits and he’s looking at USC, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama for potential visits. He’s also been to Tennessee for a game this season.
Brown said right now he favors Virginia Tech pretty big over West Virginia, with USC third on his list.
