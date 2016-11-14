Javon Kinlaw backs off commitment to Gamecocks

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw of Jones County College (Mississippi) is no longer committed to South Carolina.
Kinlaw announced his decision via Twitter on Monday night.
“I am not ruling South Carolina out but I just have to weigh my options out to see which school is best for me and my family’s future,” he tweeted. “The Gamecocks have nothing to do with why I chose to do this.”
His decision leaves USC with 21 commitments for the 2017 class, with two of those on the defensive line.
He had committed to Will Muschamp last December out of Goose Creek High with the two knowing he would not qualify. Kinlaw then enrolled at Jones County in January and was on track to arrive at USC this May.
Kinlaw as recently as last week said he was firmly committed to the Gamecocks despite the increase in interest from other major schools, inclding Alabama, Maryland, Tennessee and Louisville.
Asked last week if there anything he might see elsewhere that might turn him from USC, Kinlaw replied, “Nah, probably not, man. I’ve been committed for too long.”
Kinlaw went to Jones as a defensive end but he’s grown into a defensive tackle and now weighs 305 pounds on his 6-foot-7 frame.
In eight games this season Kinlaw recorded 26 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss.
Comments