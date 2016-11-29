Brooklyn DL Romello Martin set for January visit with Gamecocks

Defensive lineman Romello Martin (6-foot-2, 289 pounds), of Brooklyn, made an unofficial visit to South Carolina last summer, and he is now set to return in January for an official visit. Martin has set his visit date with USC for Jan. 21. He also has a visit set with Ole Miss for the following weekend. Martin also plans to set official visits with Florida, Miami and Louisville.
Martin talked with recruiter Lance Thompson Sunday night and it was then he set the official visit date.
“He said he needs some good guys up front to lead the way,” Martin said. “I can see myself making a big impact as a run stuffer. And I can play anywhere on the D-line.”
Martin said USC, Florida and Ole Miss are recruiting him the hardest and he doesn’t have a favorite.
“Still open minded,” he said. “I’ve just got to see the schools and compare all the visits and coaching staffs and see which one I’m most comfortable around. I’m just looking for a coaching staff and city I like where I could see myself living after football.”
Martin is looking at the last week in January or the first week in February for making his decision.
