Gamecocks still recruiting DBs for 2017 class

South Carolina had a defensive back come off its commitment list Monday in Damarri Mathis, but the Gamecocks are eying Yusuf Corker of Stockbridge, Ga., as a potential replacement.
“I heard one of their DBs decommitted just recently, so right now, we are just talking and trying to get everything together,” Corker said. “They are just really trying to still sell the program since my commitment date is on Dec. 26, which is my birthday. They just tell me what they need for corners and things of that nature.”
Corker said he’s been in regular contact with defensive coordinator and secondary coach Travaris Robinson. They last talked Sunday.
“They just need depth at the (defensive) back position,” Corker said. “They play a lot of man to man, something I like to do. And he also told me I can play in the nickel also, things like that.”
Corker said he’s visited USC about five times and doesn’t want to use an official visit there saving them for schools farther away. He is going to Michigan State this coming weekend and is also looking at West Virginia, Penn State, Virginia and Syracuse for his other visits.
The fact he might not take an official visit to USC is not a negative to Corker, who said the Gamecocks are his leaders and he doesn’t think a decision is too far down the road.
“Yes, sir, I’m getting close,” he said. “I was going to commit on my birthday. I’m down to a couple of schools, a handful of schools.”
Corker said he’s expecting Robinson to visit him this week. This season he had around 35 tackles with five interceptions.
Notes:
▪ Defensive back Keisean Nixon of Arizona Western Junior College had a busy Monday hosting coaches. USC’s Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson were in along with Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen. Nixon has taken official visits to USC, Oregon State, Colorado State and Iowa State and has been considering taking his final visit to Starkville. He will announce his decision on Dec. 17.
▪ Northwest Mississippi Community College coach Benji Parker said Monday his defensive back Kaleb Chalmers had a good visit to USC a couple of weekends ago. “He spoke highly of Coach Muschamp,” Parker said. Chalmers will visit Ole Miss Dec. 10.
▪ DB Tavyn Jackson of Tallahassee has been committed to USC since the summer and he said that commitment remains in place, but he does plan to take other official visits beginning with this weekend at Maryland.
“Still a commit, nothing has changed, just don’t want to count anyone out.” Jackson said.
He’s also looking at a visit to Indiana on Dec. 10. He was expecting Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson to visit with him Monday night and his Maryland recruiter is coming in Tuesday.
