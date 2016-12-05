Gamecocks commit Jackson expects return visits from USC coaches

South Carolina football commitment Tavyn Jackson, of Tallahassee, made an official visit to Maryland over the weekend, the first of a few official visits he plans to take.
The Terps struggled this season with their new coaching staff but Jackson saw some promise in College Park.
"I love what they are doing," he said. "There's a few renovations to go through, but overall they are moving in the right direction. I liked the chemistry and the family feel. They would use me as a nickel and corner. They kind of let me know where I could be playing."
Coming off the initial official visit Jackson is still holding to his Gamecock commitment.
"I feel like when I go to South Carolina on a visit and I love it, I'm 100 percent committed, but if I don't feel the urge anymore, then I've got a decision to make."
Jackson met last week with Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson.
"It was good," he said. "They reiterated things they had already said and they talked to my parents."
Jackson is expecting a return visit this week from Robinson and Mike Peterson, and he's also expecting coaches from Indiana, Maryland. He does not plan to take any more visits until January and not dates have been set.
Notes:
▪ Defensive back Yusuf Corker of Stockbridge, Ga., made an official visit to Michigan State over the weekend.
"It was a great visit, really surprised me,” Corker said. “I got to talk with the coaches and hand out with the players. The school was amazing. I feel real comfortable with the program and would really fit in."
This weekend Corker will visit Kentucky. USC remains in the mix but he's made several unofficial visits there and doesn't feel the need for an official visit.
▪ 2018 defensive end Xavier Thomas of Wilson, who will enroll at IMG Academy in Florida in January, Sunday issued a top seven list which showed the addition of Florida to his list. He had earlier given us a top six, in no order, of USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia and Alabama.
▪ USC last week offered 2018 DL Dejmi Dumervil Jean of Ft. Lauderdale.
"It's an honor and opportunity to be great. Gamecocks have a great program especially, the defense. They like my size, strength and get off to make a play."
Jean also has offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Illinois, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Central Florida and Florida A&M.
▪ DB Bam Laguerre of Miami talked with USC's Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson last week when they made a stop to his school. He made two visits to USC last summer.
"I spoke to Muschamp and T-Rob on where I'm at on the board,” Laguerre said. “They have a few commits already in my class. They haven't heard from me since the visit so we're back in contact and I asked about that. They said were going to go over that with my coach because they didn't offer but plan on it if a guy they have doesn't sign."
Laguerre has a visit scheduled with Northern Iowa. He's also hearing from Pitt, Charlotte, Georgia, Samford and Louisville.
