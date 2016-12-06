Early enrollee Jerry Drake Jr still talking with Gamecocks staff

Offensive lineman Jerry Drake Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., took an official visit to Oklahoma over the weekend for the Bedlam game with Oklahoma State. That was his third official visit following trips to USC and Tennessee.
"It's up there," Drake said of the visit. "I've liked them all. Seeing them compete, definitely one of the most competitive teams I've gotten to see. Coach Stoops was saying it would be a good spot for me."
Drake said he talked with USC head coach Will Muschamp Monday afternoon saying he was just checking in with him.
Drake said he remains undecided at this point. He's not sure if he will take an official visit anywhere this weekend which means since he's enrolling early he will be finished with visits. He said he is still considering Michigan State, UCLA and Pitt along with the three he's visited.
"I talk to all the coaches everyday," he said pointing out all the schools are recruiting him evenly. He said if he had to make a decision today, he couldn't do it.
Notes:
▪ Clemson and USC are showing interest in 2018 WR Dan Land III of Albany, Ga. but have not yet offered. He's also drawing interest from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Central Florida and Central Michigan. He's visited South Carolina and Alabama unofficially
Comments