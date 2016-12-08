Gamecocks going after late bloomer OT Jordan Rhodes

Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes (6-foot-6, 300 pounds) of Fairburn, Ga., is a newcomer to football, but he’s drawing serious interest from South Carolina.
Having grown up as a basketball player, Rhodes decided to give football a try this season and made an immediate impact on coach Will Rogers' team. Playing offensive tackle, he was a unanimous selection by the coaches to the all-region team.
"He has a lot of upside," Rogers said. "He's extremely humble and will do whatever you ask him to do. He always finishes and does the little things right. When the lights come on, his lights come on. He gets nasty real quick."
USC has been actively recruiting Rhodes over the last few weeks and has him lined up for an official visit Jan. 13. He also visited USC for a game this season.
"They like his size and tenacity," Rogers said. "He's a big guy who finishes his blocks. He's real long. And they like his attitude."
Rhodes also will take official visits to Missouri and Mississippi State in January. Cincinnati also is involved. There is no visit for Rhodes this weekend because of the SAT.
Rogers said at this point things are too new to Rhodes and his family to have a pecking order with the schools.
"They are trying to feel their way through and taking it in," he said. "There is no favorite."
Comments