Linebacker stays firm in commitment to USC

We’ve hit the dead period in football recruiting, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of activity behind the scenes.
The mid-year signing period for junior college recruits starts Wednesday, and South Carolina is hoping to sign three for its defense.
Linebacker Eldridge Thompson is originally from Memphis, Tenn., and attended Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kan. He was visited Saturday at his mother’s home in Houston by USC’s Will Muschamp and Coleman Hutzler.
“It went well,” Thompson said. “Coach Muschamp and Hutzler came and we talked about just some of the expectations that they have for me and what they want out of me when I get there.”
Thompson led Coffeyville in tackles last season with 102. He missed most of this season with a shoulder injury.
Despite overtures from Boise State, Mississippi State and Iowa, Thompson (6-2, 218) is holding to his commitment.
The others the Gamecocks are targeting are defensive backs, Kaleb Chalmers of Northwest Mississippi and Keisean Nixon of Arizona Western. Chalmers visited Ole Miss over the weekend and said the visit “was good.” He plans to announce between USC and Ole Miss on Monday or Tuesday.
Nixon visited Tennessee over the weekend and will sign Dec. 17 (this Saturday) with either the Gamecocks or Vols.
▪ Pendleton DE Brad Johnson took an official visit to Virginia Tech this weekend and reported for Shrine Bowl practice Sunday. He will visit USC Jan. 13 and Tennessee Jan. 20.
▪ USC target DE Jaylen Twyman of Washington, D.C., visited Pitt over the weekend. He is scheduled to visit USC Jan. 14.
▪ USC target DB Yusuf Corker of Stockbridge, Ga., visited Kentucky over the weekend. He’s also visited Michigan State.
▪ Class of 2018 athlete Marquez Ezzard of Stockbridge, Ga., was offered by USC. The Gamecocks like him as a receiver. “It is truly a blessing to be recruited by South Carolina. South Carolina has a well respected program and I look forward to learning more about the Gamecocks. When I spoke with coach Bryan McClendon, he spoke more about my playmaking abilities.” Ezzard also has offers from Tennessee, Rutgers and Louisville.
