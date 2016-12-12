OL target says South Carolina is where he wants to be

Offensive lineman Jordon Carty of Hollywood, Fla., camped at South Carolina last summer, and the Gamecocks have kept him on their board.
Head coach Will Muschamp and area recruiter Travaris Robinson visited Carty earlier this month, and he is scheduled for an official visit Jan. 28. He also plans to visit Ole Miss in January. Those are the two schools he’s considering.
“I like South Carolina,” Carty said. “That’s where I want to be. I have not committed yet but I’m looking forward to it.”
Carty, who is 6-foot-7, 288 pounds, said he’s being recruited as a left tackle.
“(Coaches) say I have fast feet like a little man and I play the game good,” he said.
Carty said his academics are good at this point and he working to raise his GPA to a 3.0. He’d like to major in electrical engineering.
Comments