USC trending with Kaleb Chalmers as decision day arrives

Defensive back Kaleb Chalmers of Northwest Mississippi Community College is set to sign at 4 p.m. Wednesday at his high school alm mater of Greenwood, and a source Wednesday morning said Chalmers is expected to sign with South Carolina over Ole Miss.
Should Chalmers ink with the Gamecocks, he would join a very small fraternity of football players who signed both with Clemson and USC.
Chalmers was one of the state’s top prospects in the 2015 class and earned a spot on the Shrine Bowl team. He signed with Clemson and redshirted in 2015. He was expected to compete for a corner spot last spring but he was dismissed by the Tigers after an arrest in March on drug possession charges. Chalmers said last month those charges against him were dropped.
This season Chalmers totaled 26 tackles with 12 passes broken up and one interception. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
The signing period for mid-year junior college transfers began Wednesday and the Gamecocks are expected to sign longtime linebacker commitment Eldridge Thompson of Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). He missed most of this season with a shoulder injury and will have three years to play three.
USC remains in a wait-and-see position with defensive back Keisean Nixon of Arizona Western College. He will sign this Saturday with either the Gamecocks or Tennessee.
Comments