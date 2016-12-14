Former Clemson DB Kaleb Chalmers to sign with Gamecocks today

Greenwood native and Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive back Kaleb Chalmers will sign with USC this afternoon at his high school. USC coach Will Muschamp tweeted his "SpursUp" commitment alert this morning and a source confirmed that Chalmers will be signing with the Gamecocks at 4 p.m.. He chose the Gamecocks over Ole Miss.
Chalmers began his college career at Clemson in 2015 but was dismissed from the program following his arrest on drug possession charges in Clinton last March without ever having played a down for the Tigers. Chalmers said last month those charges against him were dismissed.
He enrolled at Northwest Mississippi where he was a model student and player according to his coach.
"He has been a great teammate and has led our team the right way," said Northwest Mississippi coach Benji Parker. "He goes to class. He goes to weights. Everybody on campus loves him."
Parker said the USC coaches liked Chalmers because he's a bigger corner. Last season he had 26 tackles with 12 passes broken up and 1 interception.
Chalmers is the 21st member of the 2017 class for USC and he gives the Gamecocks six defensive backs.
