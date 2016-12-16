JUCO commit now on track to enroll at USC in May

Gamecocks linebacker commitment Eldridge Thompson of Coffeyville Community College (Kansas) had planned to graduate from the junior college this month and enroll at South Carolina in January.
Thompson, however, now says that will not be the case.
“Not anymore. I had some stuff on my math class and I won’t get that until May,” Thompson said. “But there’s no more recruiting period for me. I’m all South Carolina.”
Thompson said he will take the math class he needs online. He is moving to Houston, where his mother has relocated, and he will work there to prepare to jump right into things at USC when he arrives May 8.
“I have to start rehab on my shoulder, so I’m going to start that again Monday. That’s mostly what I’m going to be doing,” said Thompson, who missed all of this season with a shoulder injury. “We’ve (he and Will Muschamp) already talked about this and it’s not going to affect me at all.”
Thompson said he will finish up the math class on May 5 and he expects no problems in successfully completing the work to be able to enroll at USC in May.
Notes
▪ USC offensive line target TJ Moore of Charlotte was offered by Florida on Thursday. The Shrine Bowler has taken an official visit to NC State and is scheduled to visit USC, Tennessee and Virginia Tech in January.
▪ USC OL target Jerry Drake Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., committed to Pitt.
Comments