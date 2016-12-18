Joyner rules out Clemson, still has USC in his top three

In the aftermath of the Trevor Lawrence commitment, 2018 QB Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester, the state’s No. 1 quarterback prospect in the class, said Saturday he will move forward with his recruiting without Clemson as an option. Joyner told TheClemsonInsider he won’t be attending Clemson and the Tigers are out of his top five. He stated his top three as USC, Louisville and N.C. State. He is slated to visit Virginia Tech on Jan. 15. Clemson never recruited Joyner strictly as a quarterback, something he has insisted of the schools he’s considering. Clemson viewed Joyner as an athlete, promising him a chance at quarterback, but reserving the right to move him if he didn’t prove better than their other quarterbacks. Joyner was just named the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina. This season, he passed for 3,642 yards and 44 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores.
2018 defensive end Xavier Thomas of Florence announced Tuesday night he will sign next year with either USC or Clemson. Thomas, who is transferring from Wilson to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in January, eliminated five others from his list in deciding to go with one of the in-state programs. He made multiple unofficial visits to both schools during the season.
Offensive lineman Jordan Tucker of Roswell, Ga., a former Tennessee commitment, is now looking at a possible visit to USC in January.
Offenisve lineman Jordon Carty of Hollywood, Fla., camped at USC last summer and the Gamecocks have kept him on their board. Coach Will Muschamp and area recruiter Travaris Robinson visited Carty earlier this month and he is scheduled for an official visit Jan. 28.
USC has seven defensive backs on its commitment board at this point after signing two junior college prospects last week. Defensive back Naytron Culpepper of Miami, who took an official visit in October, still considers the Gamecocks as one of his options.Culpepper also has taken an official visit to Maryland, and is scheduled to visit Michigan State on Jan. 14.
USC has been in touch with running back C.J. Leggett of Mesa (Ariz.) JC and has talked with him about walking on the team this spring and possibly earning a scholarship for the fall.
Baseball
Right-handed pitcher Parker Coyne of Suwanee, Ga., committed to USC for 2017.
2018 shortstop Bryar Hawkins of Cumming, Ga., committed to Clemson.
