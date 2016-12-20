Decision made: USC DE target Matthew Butler previews announcement

South Carolina defensive end target Matthew Butler of Garner, N.C., says he has made his decision on his college.
He is set to announce the choice at 3 p.m. Wednesday at his school. Butler had six schools on his final list: South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, NC State, Duke and Texas A&M. He said he’s given a hint to the winning school that it’s the choice and he’s notified the others they are not.
“It’s easing, if that makes sense,” Butler said Monday night of having the decision making pressure off his back. “My heart is eased and I’m confident about it. I can’t wait to continue to work towards the goal of being an elite player in college football. That is my goal. I’m just excited to continue to work towards that.”
Butler (6-4, 265) reserved comment when asked what some the deciding factors were because he was afraid that would give away the identity of the school.
“I went back and forth (between schools) a little bit but I kind of had a leader,” Butler said. “I went back and forth playing positives and negatives between the leader and second and third. It kind of edged up little by little by little. And then after a few talks with some guys, and a few talks with some coaches Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, and some talks with my family this evening, that’s when I knew. I’m confident because this wasn’t just something I thought about just today. I’ve been thinking about it for a while so just talking with some guys, getting some perspective. That’s how I feel confident about it.”
Butler was a Shrine Bowl performer this season. On the season he had 90 tackles with 26 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.
Notes
▪ OL Jordan Rhodes of Fairburn, Ga., is set to visit USC, Mississippi State and Missouri in January. “The three he’s visiting were on him early and he’s excited about them,” said his coach, Will Rogers. “USC was his first experience, for the Tennessee game. Coach [Bryan] McClendon said they like him a lot. He calls all the time.” Rogers said Rhodes will take his visits before making his decision.
▪ DB Shakur Brown of Stockbridge, Ga., is looking at USC, Kentucky and Ole Miss for January visits. He does not have dates pinned down yet. He said he last heard from USC recruiter Travaris Robinson on Monday. The Gamecocks like him as a corner and punt returner. Brown said he actually likes Virginia Tech the most right now. He’s been there unofficially.
