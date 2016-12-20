Cornerback affirms his commitment to the Gamecocks

South Carolina defensive back commitment Tavyn Jackson of Tallahassee, Fla., will stay committed, he announced Tuesday night.
Jackson, who made his pledge to the Gamecocks in June, announced via his Twitter page that he is “10,000%” committed to USC.
“I just felt like it was the right decision, great coaching staff and a chance to better myself,” he told The State. He has visited Maryland officially but not visit Indiana as planned, he said.
Jackson (5-10, 170) is slated to make his official visit with the Gamecocks in January.
Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson met with Jackson earlier this month. His official recruiter, linebackers coach Mike Peterson, also has been by his school.
South Carolina has seven defensive backs committed for the 2017 class.
December 21, 2016
