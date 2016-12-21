Gamecocks tracking local offensive lineman

Offensive lineman Hank Manos of Chapin is a developing prospect in the 2018 class and South Carolina is one of the schools giving him an early evaluation.
Manos (6-4, 275) was at USC’s bowl practice Tuesday with a couple of his coaches. He couldn’t talk to USC’s coaches because of the dead period, but he’s had contact in the past from the Gamecocks.
“This was my fourth visit to USC,” Manos said. “I was at camp this summer, the Spurs Up cookout, the Missouri game, and this practice. I love what they have going on there.”
Shawn Elliott was recruiting Manos when he was USC’s offensive line coach. He’s now the head coach at Georgia State and he offered Manos last weekend. He’s also getting interest from Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee and Coastal.
“They like my build, my feet, and my motor,” Manos said of the recruiters he’s heard from. “They also like the fact that I’m a wrestler since it compliments my football skills. They have been very impressed with my move from guard to center and like me at that position.”
