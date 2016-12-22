RB Kyshaun Bryan still committed to USC; Leggett not choosing yet

Long time South Carolina running back commitment Kyshaun Bryan of Fort Lauderdale says there has been no change in his position with the Gamecocks.
“I'm still committed,” said Bryan, whose team is playing in a high school bowl game Friday in Texas.
Bryan said he was aware of some media reports that say the Gamecocks probably are not going to sign a running back in this class.
“I don't know anything about it,” he said.
Bryan said that as far as he knows, and from talking with his recruiters, he is a take by the Gamecocks. He said he probably will take an official visit to USC. He is scheduled to visit Utah the weekend of Jan. 21.
This season he has rushed for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging more than 7 yards per carry.
Running back CJ Leggett of Mesa Community College (Arisona) said he’s not yet made a decision about his future. Leggett has finished up his academic work at Mesa and returned to his home in Duluth, Ga.
