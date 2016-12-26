Ex-Wisconsin, Goose Creek RB Caleb Kinlaw plans to walk on at USC

Running back Caleb Kinlaw (5-foot-10, 190 pounds), a Goose Creek product who started his college career in 2014 at Wisconsin and played last season at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, said Monday he is planning to walk-on at South Carolina this spring and compete for a scholarship assuming he is accepted into school.
"My plans are that at the moment," Kinlaw said. "I've already applied and granted that I get accepted, I'll be walking on there."
Kinlaw, who is a cousin of former USC commitment and current target DE Javon Kinlaw of Jones County JC, MS, said he did not have any offers for this spring so he contacted USC and started the process towards walking on the team.
"When I initially decided to transfer (from Wisconsin), I always admired coach (Bobby) Bentley as a coach," Kinlaw said. "In high school, Carolina was my first offer and when coach (Jay) Graham left, things changed there for me. So, I decided to try things there again now that Bentley became the running backs coach. So, he and I began to speak and interest grew. We talked about it being a chance to come back home and take part in getting USC back on track again."
Kinlaw was one of the state's top prospects in 2013 earning a spot on the Shrine Bowl team. For his high school career, he rushed for 4186 yards and 52 touchdowns. He redshirted in 2014 at Wisconsin and played in one game there in 2015. He then decided to leave and transferred to Pearl River for this past season where in six games he carried 34 times for 150 yards and one touchdown.
Kinlaw said he hopes to hear soon from USC regarding admission and if everything is in order, he will report with the rest of the students for the spring semester Jan. 9.
Kinlaw would be the second running back transfer to USC from another major college program in the last two off-seasons. T'yson Williams joined the Gamecocks from North Carolina last summer.
