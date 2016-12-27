USC receiver target Demarcus Gregory sets decision date

Demarcus Gregory, a 2018 wide receiver from Byrnes, plans to make his commitment before the summer. Gregory, who has offers from South Carolina, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest, said Monday night he plans to make his choice known May 27.
Gregory said there is no leader at this point and is getting mixed attention from the two major in-state programs.
“South Carolina has been talking to me everyday and Clemson been checking up on me here and there,” Gregory said. “USC says that if I come I’ll have a chance to start as a freshman if I compete, and they just say they are going to keep in touch. They are a good school and have a good staff.”
With former Byrnes coach Bobby Bentley on the staff, the Gamecocks are building a bridge to the program. Just last weekend former Rebels defensive back Jaylan Foster announced his transferring to USC from Gardner-Webb. Gregory is glad to see that relationship between his program and USC.
“I feel good about it,” Gregory said. “I feel like they are going to turn something around.”
This season Gregory had over 40 catches for more than 500 yards.
