2018 tailback target develops strong bond with USC’s Bobby Bentley

Class of 2018 running back Master Teague of Murfreesboro, Tenn., had a monster season despite missing some time with injuries.
He rushed for 2,031 yards and 24 touchdowns, and averaged 8.4 yards per carry. South Carolina was one of his early offers, and he visited the Gamecocks during the season. He’s recently added offers from Kentucky and Texas-San Antonio. His other offers include Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech, Memphis and Middle Tennessee.
USC running backs coach Bobby Bentley has been the Gamecocks’ front man in the recruitment of Teague, and the two are developing a strong bond.
“I have been trying to build relationships with schools that have offered and ones that are recruiting me,” Teague said. “As far as the Gamecocks, I continue to communicate weekly with them along with others. I have really been able to connect with coach Bentley.”
Teague (5-11, 194) said USC’s early, strong interest in him has put the Gamecocks in solid position with him. In particular, he likes what Bentley has laid out for him in terms of his future in the offense.
“They seem to have a great plan for me,” Teague said. “Coach Bentley was able to show me a three- to four-year plan that was athletic as well as academic. Their offense is very similar to what we do at my high school. Bentley sees me as being able to step right in and being able to contribute in a big way. They definitely have a head start on some of the schools since we have been getting know each other for a while now.”
Teague said he will attend some junior days in the months ahead, but nothing has been scheduled at this point. And he’s still keeping an open mind when it comes to thinking about favorites.
“I would say the leaders are definitely those that I have been able to communicate with the most, but I am not ready to start naming schools until we get a little time,” he said.
Notes
▪ USC OL target Tony Gray of Loganville, Ga., will visit Florida Jan. 20.
▪ Class of 2018 WR Joshua Moore of Yoakum, Texas, will announce his favorites Wednesday. USC is one of his many offers. Some of his others are Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Nebraska and Kentucky.
