2 schools ‘pretty much tied’ at the top for in-state defender Brad Johnson

For most of this recruiting season, the school of thought regarding Pendleton defensive end Brad Johnson has been that he’s South Carolina-bound.
He might be, but not before Virginia Tech, and possibly Tennessee, have a say.
“Virginia Tech and South Carolina are right there in my top tier, and Tennessee is right behind,” Johnson said. “They (USC and VT) are pretty close, pretty much tied. I took an official visit to Virginia Tech and I’m going to take both officials and get an equal view on both the schools and see what both have to offer, and see if there’s anything that weighs more heavily on one side than the other. I feel like it will come down to Virginia Tech and South Carolina, but Tennessee also is an option.”
Johnson took his official visit to Virginia Tech earlier this month right before reporting for the Shrine Bowl and was impressed by what he saw in Blacksburg.
“Me and my mom got to see the whole campus, talk to academic advisers, the coaching staff and the families around the staff,” Johnson said. “I felt right at home. The defensive line coach talked with me about using the defensive end in coverage and with his hand in the dirt rushing the quarterback. He said that position fits my skill set, a hybrid defensive end. I like it because I can use my athleticism to full advantage.”
Johnson estimated he’s visited USC unofficially about 10 times over the past two years for games, junior days and camps. He will take his official visit with the Gamecocks Jan. 13. And he said the Gamecocks remain very aggressive in their approach to him as he hears regularly from head coach Will Muschamp.
“Nothing has changed with them,” he said. “He said they were looking forward to the official visit and I said I was, too. I hear from him about four to five times a week and I hear from somebody on the staff every day. I’m always in contact with them.”
Johnson is scheduled to visit Tennessee Jan. 21, and he said Texas A&M or Mississippi State could get a visit Jan. 28.
This season Johnson had about 50 tackles with 13 sacks, and he also rushed for 800 yards.
Notes
▪ 2018 LB Dax Hollifield of Shelby, NC, has long been on USC’s radar, and vice versa, and he said the Gamecocks continue to make a strong push for him. “I plan on going to Virginia Tech and USC for a junior day this January, and USC is still recruiting me really hard. Them, Virginia Tech and North Carolina are by far the three that are recruiting me the hardest.” Hollifield visited USC during the season for the Tennessee game.
▪ DE Robert Beal, a Norcross, Ga., native attending IMG Academy in Florida, is a Georgia commitment but still has one more official visit to spend, and he told reporters at the Under Armour All-American Game this week he’s looking at USC or Nebraska for that visit. He has been to Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and NC State. Beal, a former Notre Dame commitment, also said he’s 100 percent with his commitment to Georgia.
▪ 2018 WR Kearis Jackson of Fort Valley, Ga., was offered by USC Wednesday.
▪ USC did not make the cut with 2018 WR Joshua Moore of Yoakum, Texas. USC offered earlier in the year. He named his top schools as Oregon, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State.
