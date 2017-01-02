Emerging RB prospect for 2018 familiar with South Carolina

The young Powdersville High football program burst on the scene this past season winning its first region title. With success comes recruiting attention, and running back EJ Humphrey is starting to see it come his way after a season of 1,685 rushing yards, 2,061 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns.
“I have not received an official offer as of yet but think that will happen soon,” Humphrey said. “I’ve been receiving a lot of attention from South Carolina, Virginia Tech, NC State, North Carolina, and Coastal Carolina, among others.”
Humphrey (5-10 170) said the Gamecocks have been active in showing interest at this point and he’s hoping for more from them.
“I have spoken on several occasion with coach [Bobby] Bentley and he has advised me and my coach Robert Mustar that I am high in their list,” Humphrey said. “They are not going to take any running back in 2017 and will take two in 2018. What South Carolina likes about me is my vision and speed, and I have good hands. I love South Carolina. I have a sister who graduated from there last December and one who still attends South Carolina, so my family and I are very familiar with the campus and Columbia.”
Humphrey visited USC and Appalachian State during the season. He had planned to visit Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina but didn’t make those visits. He is going to North Carolina Feb. 4 for a basketball game, and he is planning to go to USC, Virginia Tech and Coastal for junior day events.
Note: USC defensive back commitment Hamsah Nasirildeen said Sunday during the US Army game check-in that he’s 70 percent with USC on his commitment at this point. He said Florida State is the only other school he’s considering. Nasirildeen is scheduled for his official visit to USC Jan. 13. He has already visited Florida State officially.
Comments