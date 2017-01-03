Former Tennessee commit sets visit with Gamecocks

South Carolina is looking to add to its current group of three committed offensive linemen, and the Gamecocks have landed an official visit from Jordan Tucker of Roswell, Ga.
The former Tennessee commitment said he will visit USC Jan. 21, the week after he takes a visit to Louisville. He does not have a third visit set.
The Gamecocks did not start to recruit Tucker with intensity until mid-December, and they have picked up the pace with him to get a shot at landing him.
“I know that they are pretty young all around and are on the come-up,” Tucker said. “I like how they play as a young team. I’m pretty interested.”
Tucker also has offers from Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Maryland. He decommitted from Tennessee in mid-October.
USC’s O-line class for 2017
Dennis Daley, tackle
6-6, 280; Georgia Military College
Eric Douglas, tackle
6-5, 290; Charlotte, NC
Summie Carlay, tackle
6-5, 265; Laurens
