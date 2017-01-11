DC defender previews official visit with USC

Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman of Washington, D.C., will make his first visit to South Carolina this weekend for an official visit with the Gamecocks.
Twyman (6-2, 290) is being recruited by defensive line coach Lance Thompson, and the two remain in regular contact.
“We are always talking about me being a difference maker at a program and all that good stuff,” Twyman said. “He likes me for the short side of the field, a three technique and over the nose, all over the line basically. They are a great program with down-to-Earth coaches. And of course it’s in the best conference in college football.”
Twyman said he became interested in the Gamecocks after his research revealed a number of defensive linemen the Gamecocks have put into the NFL in recent years.
His mom and possibly a few other members of his family will make the drive down with him on Friday. And he has some specific things he’d like to see and experience while on the visit.
“I want to feel the love through the coaching staff and moreso the players,” he said. “I want to make sure it’s a family environment before I make any moves.”
Twyman has seen the itinerary for the weekend, and it includes attending the men’s basketball game Saturday against Ole Miss and eating breakfast at Will Muschamp’s home on Sunday morning.
Twyman said he’s not going into this visit with any preconceived notion for committing. He also has visited Pitt and is scheduled to visit Missouri Jan. 20. There is not a leader, he said.
Twyman this season had 91 tackles, eight sacks and one interception.
Notes
▪ USC is taking a look at former North Carolina cornerback Mike Hughes, who was a standout at Garden City Community College in Kansas this past season. “Yes, sir, they have been recruiting me pretty hard,” Hughes confirmed over the weekend. He did not say if he will take an official visit to USC. He has taken officials to East Carolina and TCU.
▪ OL Tony Gray of Loganville, Ga., said he has talked with new USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He is scheduled to visit this weekend and Florida next weekend.
▪ USC target OL Jordan Tucker of Roswell, Ga., has switched his official visit for this weekend to North Carolina from Louisville. He is still considering the Cardinals. He is scheduled to visit USC next weekend.
▪ USC commitment Kyshaun Bryan of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was offered this week by Oregon State. Despite reports that USC will not sign a running back in this class, and the fact he hasn’t heard from USC in weeks, Bryan said remains committed to the Gamecocks.
▪ Ben Lippen QB Patrick McClure is still looking at possible walk-on opportunities at USC and Georgia. “I know both programs were watching film last week, so hopefully I should be hearing from those two soon.” Virginia Tech and Western Carolina have offered.
