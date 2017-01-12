Georgia commit on flip watch as he moves up USC official visit

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Decatur, Ga., is a former South Carolina commitment who currently is a Georgia commitment. The strength of that pledge will be tested this weekend when he makes his official visit to USC.
Originally, Wyatt (6-4, 300) was going to Georgia this weekend and USC next weekend. But he’s changed that and will be in Columbia with his parents Friday.
“I moved it up because I wanted to go to South Carolina first,” Wyatt said. “South Carolina was the first one to give me an offer. I’m not looking for too much, just want to feel like I’m at home.”
Wyatt said while he is committed to Georgia, USC is right there.
“They are really even to me,” he said.
And could he flip to the Gamecocks this weekend?
“It’s possible,” he said. “They don’t have to show me nothing too much.”
Wyatt also is scheduled to visit Florida Jan. 28.
Notes
▪ Junior college RB Caleb Kinlaw, who is planning to walk-on at USC this semester, said Wednesday he expects to be at USC Friday. He’s supposed to hear from the school Thursday about being accepted into school.
▪ USC DB commitment Zay Brown will visit Arkansas State Jan. 21 and USC the last weekend of January.
▪ USC on Wednesday offered 2018 DB Tre’ Douglas of McDonough, Ga. Some of the other offers for Douglas include Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.
Comments