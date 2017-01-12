Local linebacker, USC target keeps adding offers

Class of 2018 linebacker Channing Tindall of Spring Valley is one of the hot prospects in the state for the next recruiting season.
In the last few weeks he’s landed offers from Wake Forest and Colorado State to go along with earlier ones from South Carolina, Auburn, Coastal Carolina, Mercer and Appalachian State. Clemson has also been showing interest but hasn’t moved on an offer.
“I was able to speak to Coach Streeter for a while prior to our winter break,” Tindall said. “He started off by saying that Coach Venables really likes me and wants to see me more often. I plan to go to camp with them this summer and catch a spring practice. He advised they were in a tight situation with the class of 2018 as it pertains to linebackers and to be patient with the process.”
USC showed no such patience with Tindall as he picked up an offer from Will Muschamp during his junior season, and the Gamecocks are keeping up the interest.
“I communicate with USC often,” he said. “They expressed that they really would like for me to be a Gamecock and that my physical playing style is what they are looking for as they build the program.”
Tindall visited Wake Forest unofficially before the dead period, and NC State and Georgia stopped by at Spring Valley. For junior days he plans to get to USC, Auburn and Wake Forest. He’s also talking with Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Indiana.
Tindall was named the defensive player of the year in his 5A region.
