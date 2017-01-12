Javon Kinlaw among Muschamp’s first stops as dead period ends

How important is defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw to South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp? Important enough that Muschamp made Kinlaw one of his first stops on Thursday, the first day of the new contact period.
Kinlaw, who is at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, said Wednesday night that Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson would come to see him Thursday, the day before he heads west to Southern Cal for his official visit.
The two coaches followed through Thursday morning:
Haaaa check Ma dukes out #SpursUp! pic.twitter.com/1VxuHtQAxS— Javon KinlawFYO™ (@9_thegreat) January 12, 2017
“They’re pretty much just trying to win me over,” said Kinlaw, who was once committed to the Gamecocks. He is once again favoring the Gamecocks over Southern Cal, calling the strength of that lead a six on a scale of 10. “It’s just all about communication. That’s what it is, that’s what it is for me.”
Kinlaw, who is originally from Goose Creek High, said the USC coaches are the only ones he expects to see Thursday.
Kinlaw said Southern Cal and Alabama are also recruiting him hard and he hears from both regularly. Part of his reason for decommitting from USC was because he wanted to take other official visits, something he didn’t get the chance to do in high school.
He’s ready for the experience of checking out new areas.
“I don’t know what I expect to see,” he said. “I just want to see if I can build good relationships with the coaches. I don’t really know what I expect to see.”
Kinlaw will take his official visit to Alabama next weekend, and USC will get his final official visit the last weekend of the month. He will announce his decision on Jan. 31, the day before signing day.
