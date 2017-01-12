Javon Kinlaw among Muschamp’s first stops as dead period ends

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in Pause

9:56 Frank Martin reacts after win over Tennessee

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:22 The evolution of Nikki Haley through 6 years of State of the State speeches

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

4:04 Highlights from Haley's final State of the State Address

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

2:00 Tallulah opening soon in Columbia

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1