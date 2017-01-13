Wolford, Gamecocks making a run at Tennessee OL commit

Tennessee offensive line commitment K'Rojhn Calbert of McMinnville, Tenn., said Thursday night he has been contacted by new South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford and he is coming to see him Sunday.
Calbert took an unofficial visit and an official visit to USC in October and he liked what he saw, but he committed to the Vols in November.
"I'm not closing the door until Feb. 1," Calbert said. "I'm trying to make the best decision for me. He (Wolford) just said he watched all my film and really liked me and felt like they really needed me in Columbia."
Calbert said Tennessee wanted him to visit this weekend but he can't make it due to basketball, so he hopes to make it to Knoxville again in one of the last two weekends of the month.
At this point, Calbert said USC is the only other school he's considering as an alternative to Tennessee if he decides not to stick with his commitment.
"I'm solid to UT but I'm keeping an open mind," he said. Nobody else, just those two schools. I eliminated everybody else."
Some of Calbert's other offers included Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri and Kentucky.
NOTES
▪ Per 247Sports, USC commitment DB Jamyest Williams will visit Georgia on Jan. 21. He will visit USC the next weekend.
▪ USC Thursday offered 2018 OL Penei Sewell (6-foot-4, 319 pounds) of Saint George, Utah. Some of his other offers are UCLA, Arkansas, BYU and Florida.
▪ 2018 WR Sam James of Richmond Hill, Va., said USC recruiter Pat Washington is coming by to check on him Friday.
▪ 2018 DB Nadab Joseph of Miami said he's hearing a lot from USC at this point. Oregon and Penn State are his most recent offers. He's been committed to LSU since last June.
▪ 2018 DB Justin Reese of South Pointe said he will take in junior days at USC, NC State and possibly Clemson. He's not picked up any offers.
▪ 2018 OL Hank Manos of Chapin is expecting to hear soon from new USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He has been hearing from Appalachian State, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Vanderbilt and Middle Tennessee. Right now he's the No. 1 ranked 4A wrestler in the state.
