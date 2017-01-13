Former Wisconsin RB Caleb Kinlaw accepted at USC, aims to walk-on

Former Goose Creek star running back Caleb Kinlaw, who spent the last year at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, got the news he had been waiting on Friday from South Carolina. He has been admitted into school and will arrive this weekend to begin his quest as a walk-on candidate at running back this spring.
Kinlaw spent two years at Wisconsin but left there after seeing limited playing time at running back in 2015. He spent this past season at Pearl River where he rushed for 150 yards on 34 carries in six games. He had potential opportunities for scholarships at other Power Five programs but his desire was to play closer to home and USC afforded him that opportunity.
"It's a blessing and definitely a relief after all the waiting and praying," Kinlaw said. "I'm just so grateful to get another chance to be able to do what I love. After being on a rollercoaster for a few years, I'm happy to be home playing for the Gamecocks. I'm ready to get to work. I plan to have a positive impact on and off the field. I hope to give help to the running game and become a good leader and teammate on and off the field for my team."
#STRecruiting: RB Caleb Kinlaw said he has been accepted by USC, arriving this weekend.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) January 13, 2017
He also wrote in an Instagram post: “Whoever said enjoy the process, left out some details lol. Regardless, it's been worth it and God don't make no mistakes. I appreciate those In my corner supporting me and I'm always thankful for the highs and the lows. I'm closing this chapter and starting a new one as a Gamecock.”
Based on his high school career, Kinlaw could become another valuable welcome in a crowded Gamecock backfield in 2017. He rushed for 4,186 yards and 52 touchdowns in high school and was named to the 2014 Shrine Bowl team.
Kinlaw will join the leading returning rushers from last season in Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner and fellow transfer Ty’Son Williams who will be eligible after sitting out last season. The Gamecocks also have a running back commitment in Kyshaun Bryan of Fort Lauderdale but there have been reports they will not sign him though he is maintaining his commitment publicly at this point.
