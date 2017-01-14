Local QB lands preferred walk-on chance with Gamecocks

South Carolina has offered Ben Lippen quarterback Ben McClure a preferred walk-on opportunity.
“I’m excited about it,” McClure said. Coach Will “Muschamp said I could take as long as I wanted to commit. But since I have scholarship offers I’m still gonna decide by signing day. I will sit down with my coach and parents and figure out dates for officials.”
He is looking at USC, Jacksonville University, Virginia Tech and Western Carolina at this point. National Signing Day is Feb. 1.
Last season McClure passed for 1,311 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 380 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Excited to receive a PWO offer from The University of South Carolina! #GoCocks #SpursUp pic.twitter.com/juLWnS8FFz— Patrick McClure (@pmcclure_2) January 14, 2017
Defining ‘preferred walk-on’
From FootballScoop
1. A preferred walk-on vs. someone who simply walks-on is that the preferred means he is guaranteed a spot on the 105 man roster day one of camp, while other walk-ons will have to go through tryouts to see if they can earn a spot on the roster.
2. In the most traditional sense, a preferred walk-on is a player that has scholarship offers from small FBS or FCS schools that hopes to play his way into a scholarship at a Power Five school.
