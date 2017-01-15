Phil Kornblut

January 15, 2017 11:23 AM

Georgia offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes commits to USC for 2017

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

South Carolina secured a commitment Sunday from Fairburn, Ga., offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes for its 2017 football recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Rhodes is the 23rd commitment for the class and fourth offensive lineman in the group.

Rhodes was on his official visit in Columbia this weekend and reportedly had offers from Mississippi State and Missouri. He is the first offensive line commitment under new offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Related content

Phil Kornblut

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Phil Kornblut: Muschamp, USC staff focus on in-state recruits

View more video

Sports Videos