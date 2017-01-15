Georgia offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes commits to USC for 2017

South Carolina secured a commitment Sunday from Fairburn, Ga., offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes for its 2017 football recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Rhodes is the 23rd commitment for the class and fourth offensive lineman in the group.
#STRecruiting: OL Jordan Rhodes confirmed he has committed to USC.— SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) January 15, 2017
Rhodes was on his official visit in Columbia this weekend and reportedly had offers from Mississippi State and Missouri. He is the first offensive line commitment under new offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
