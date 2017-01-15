O-line target Tony Gray receives Gamecocks’ pitch

Offensive lineman Tony Gray of Loganville, Ga., made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
Gray will visit Florida next weekend and Ole Miss the final weekend of the month. All three remain in contention for the 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle from one of the top programs in Georgia.
He was able to interact up close with USC coaches Will Muschamp, Bryan McClendon, Travaris Robinson and new line coach Eric Wolford.
“It was a nice visit. It was a nice official,” Gray said. “I hung out with a lot of the guys on the team, stuff like that. They were just pitching to me, ‘At least give it a chance. Give SC a chance to recruit you.’ That’s what they were saying. It was a nice visit all around.”
As for what stood out the most to him, Gray said, “The people, the vibe that everybody gives each other, the brotherhood the team has with each other. That’s what guys look for in a team, the bond.”
As for getting down to his decision, Gray said a couple of factors will push him to a school.
“Most definitely playing time and a coach that can develop me into a good football player. (Coach Wolford) is a good man. He just came from the league so he knows what he’s talking about. I’ve got to weigh out my options.”
Gray expects to make his decision on or near National Signing Day, which falls on Feb. 1.
