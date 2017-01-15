Brad Johnson wraps official, has instate vs. out-of-state decision to make

Pendleton defensive end Brad Johnson made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
He’s made several unofficial visits to Columbia, but this trip gave him a chance to go in depth into the school and the football program.
“I’ve been up to USC a couple times so this trip I was trying to look for the small things that might stick out to me,” Johnson said. “I talked to Coach P (Mike Peterson) and he laid out the scheme for me and how I would physically fit in the defense and where I would be. He showed me the freshmen that were playing this year and the senior that was leaving. He was telling how there’s nothing but opportunity for me.”
Johnson said Peterson and Will Muschamp see him playing the Buck linebacker spot in their defense.
“I think it fits me perfectly with the skill sets that I have and me being able to rush the passer and being mobile all around the field and not just staying on the defensive line but moving around on the field on defense,” he said.
Johnson has also visited Virginia Tech officially and will go to Tennessee next weekend. Right now the Gamecocks and Hokies are at the top of his list. This visit gave him even more to think about.
“It’s opened up a lot of things in my mind. It’s helped me to compare both of the two, instate or out of state,” he said. “I’ve got some decisions to make. I wouldn’t say there’s a number one. Virginia Tech and South Carolina are right there. There are certain things that distinguish both of the two. There are differences and similarities.”
USC recruiter Coleman Hutzler is scheduled to visit Johnson in Pendleton on Friday. He’s also expecting Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente in this week and Muschamp the following week.
“It definitely means something to me, the fact that coach Muschamp as soon as he got the job and came into South Carolina, he made me a priority to him and the school. It definitely stands out and it definitely means something, from then to now,” Johnson said. “I’m hoping after the Tennessee visit, I can come back with some prayers and a lot of thoughts, and hopefully call up Coach Muschamp and Coach Fuente and let either one of them know what the deal is. If not I could make an announcement on signing day.”
