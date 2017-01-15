Phil Kornblut

UGA commit after visit: ‘I still love South Carolina’

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Decatur, Ga., made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend. He was once locked in with the Gamecocks but is now a Georgia commitment.

The two are 50-50 with Wyatt at this point with a Georgia visit coming next weekend.

“It went real good, had a lot of fun,” Wyatt said of the USC visit. “It felt like home again. I still feel the same. I still love South Carolina. They still treat me like I’m their son. Just feels good to be back. They say I can play a major role in the team.”

Wyatt (6-4, 300) said he won’t make his decision until National Signing Day, which is Feb. 1.

“My head is kind of swimming right now,” he said.

