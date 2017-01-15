Southern Cal visit gives Kinlaw something to think about

3:03 USC recognizes Skai Moore, Jake Bentley, team leaders Pause

1:41 Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster molded by experience into a consummate deal-maker

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us

3:22 Dabo Swinney: Clemson over Alabama was not an upset

1:59 USC women's soccer undefeated heading into final game of season

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship