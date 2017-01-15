Southern Cal visit gives Kinlaw something to think about

Defensive end Javon Kinlaw made his official visit to Southern Cal over the weekend.
Kinlaw, who is at of Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, will visit South Carolina the final weekend of the month and make a final decision after that between the Gamecocks and Trojans.
“The whole scenery, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Kinlaw said of Southern Cal. “The buildings, the school, the campus, everything was great. I want to major in business marketing and they showed me the brand new business building and all the facilities. They told me I’m the only JUCO guy they are recruiting, and normally when they recruit JUCO guys they expect them to come in and play right away.”
Kinlaw has been favoring USC, but this visit has given him something else to consider.
“It’s going to be tough. It’s a tough decision,” he said. “I’m going to have to think about it. It’s just tough, that’s all.”
Kinlaw said he’s not aware of any coaches visiting him this coming week and that distance won’t be a factor in his decision.
