DC defender recaps visit; OL target shuts down recruiting

Defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman of Washington, D.C., made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
He’s also been to Pitt and will go to Missouri next weekend.
“It was a great visit,” Twyman said. “The players treated me like a player. Coach Lance Thompson was real, real good to my family. They can see me getting sacks.”
Twyman said talk of committing came up a couple of times, but he wasn’t ready.
“They are a high priority on my list,” he said but added he doesn’t have a favorite.
▪ OL K’rojhn Calbert of McMinnville, Tenn., had scheduled an in-home visit with new USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford for Sunday afternoon but canceled that visit. Calbert is a Tennessee commitment and said he is finished with recruiting. “I’m shutting it down. I’m going to be a Vol and I’m very happy about it.” Calbert took an unofficial and an official visit to USC during the season.
▪ DE Tre Lawson of North Augusta on Sunday announced a commitment to Florida State. Lawson decommitted from Tennessee in December and was previously recruited by USC. He also considered Louisville and South Florida on his second recruiting run. Lawson recorded 5 tackles in the Touchstone Energy North-South Game last month.
