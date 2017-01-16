QB Joyner recaps Virginia Tech stop ahead of USC visit

Fort Dorchester Class of 2018 quarterback Dakereon Joyner went to Virginia Tech over the weekend for an unofficial visit and will return to Charleston on Monday. Before leaving Blacksburg he’ll have a final meeting with Hokies’ coach Justin Fuente.
“I really enjoyed it, the experience and I finally got a chance to come up here,” Joyner said. “I enjoyed the facilities and I love the city itself. Blacksburg is a nice town.”
While there Joyner got a chance to visit with the offensive coaches and get a more detailed idea about the offense and how he would fit in.
“It’s my kind of offense,” he said. “I’m the kind of guy that throws the ball well, run the RPO and spread the ball across the field. Coach Fuente has a great quarterback history. Virginia Tech itself has great quarterback history with Tyrod Taylor and Michael Vick, those six-foot kind of guys.”
Joyner will visit South Carolina this coming Friday and will stay until Saturday afternoon. He remains in daily contact with the Gamecocks’ coaches. He’s going to Georgia on Feb. 18, and he might take a trip to Louisville. This spring he plans to visit NC State and take in several practices at USC. He will make a return trip to Virginia Tech as well.
Joyner said he does not have a favorite within his final five.
