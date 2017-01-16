JUCO DB sets USC official; Wyatt final decision could come soon

Defensive back Mike Hughes of Garden City Community College (Kansas) on Monday said he will take an official visit to South Carolina this coming weekend.
Hughes (5-11, 185) is a native of New Bern, NC, and a former Shrine Bowler. He played the 2015 season at North Carolina before leaving the team for personal reasons. He played this season at Garden City and has three years to play two. He has taken official visits to East Carolina and TCU.
Wyatt set for Georgia visit
Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Decatur, Ga., who took his official visit to USC over the weekend, is expecting assistant coach Lance Thompson to visit him Wednesday.
Wyatt said Monday afternoon that Florida recruiter Chris Rumph called him earlier in the day but he missed the call. He is scheduled to visit Florida the end of the month but is not sure he will take the trip.
He will go to Georgia this weekend with his family. Wyatt, who said he is still 50-50 between USC and Georgia, said it’s possible he could make his decision Sunday after his visit to Athens and shut down his recruiting. Georgia recruiter Tracy Rocker is scheduled to visit him Tuesday.
Note: USC on Monday offered punter Joe Doyle of Knoxville, Tenn., a preferred walk-on opportunity. Doyle was selected for the Under Armour All American Team this season.
Blessed to receive a PWO offer to the University of South Carolina! #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/v9tjlhQlbX— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyle1224) January 16, 2017
