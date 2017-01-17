Punter, kicker weighing options after Gamecocks reach out

South Carolina this week offered preferred walk-on spots to a punter and kicker.
USC offered a preferred walk-on opportunity Monday to punter Joe Doyle of Knoxville, Tenn.
“I’m excited about the USC offer. I know that the SEC is very competitive conference. South Carolina would be an awesome place to play,” he said. “I’m talking to a lot of different schools right now. I should pick up some more offers before National Signing Day.”
Doyle also is talking with Tennessee, Marshall, Colorado State, NC State, Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee-Chattanooga, Rutgers, Illinois and Iowa. He hopes to set up a visit to USC soon.
He was an Under Armour All American last season averaging 42 yards per punt. Also, 47 percent of his punts landed inside the 20 and 89 percent were not returned. He had a long of 60 yards.
Kicker Jack Driggers of Tallahassee, Fla., also was offered a preferred walk-on spot Monday.
“I’m still waiting on some things but I’m hoping to have a home by signing day,” Driggers said. “South Carolina is definitely in the conversation for me, though. I’ve been up to South Carolina twice and loved it both times.”
Driggers has scholarship offers from Army and North Texas, while Oklahoma and Duke also have offered him a walk-on opportunity. Last season Driggers had 35 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs. He was 9-of-16 on field goals and averaged 38 yards per punt with no return yards the entire season.
USC last weeked extended a PWO offer to long-snapper Ben Reeder of JL Mann High in Greenville.
DEFINING ‘PREFERRED WALK-ON’
From FootballScoop
1. A preferred walk-on vs. someone who simply walks-on is that the preferred means he is guaranteed a spot on the 105 man roster day one of camp, while other walk-ons will have to go through tryouts to see if they can earn a spot on the roster.
2. In the most traditional sense, a preferred walk-on is a player that has scholarship offers from small FBS or FCS schools that hopes to play his way into a scholarship at a Power Five school.
