Gamecocks the favorite for Florida lineman ahead of final visit

Offensive lineman Jordon Carty of Hollywood, Fla., took an official visit to Ole Miss last weekend and enjoyed it. But USC has been his favorite for some time and the Gamecocks remain out front.
Carty (6-7, 265) will take his official visit to USC the last weekend of the month.
Right now the Gamecocks and Rebels are the two on his list, though Miami has been in to see him this month. USC head coach Will Muschamp visited with Carty prior to the dead period in December. He’s expecting coaches from USC and Ole Miss to be in this week.
“South Carolina is like my first,” said Carty, who is a native of Jamaica and still working on his English. He further explained the Gamecocks are his favorite. “When I went up there I felt at home.”
Carty attended a camp at USC last summer and was back for an unofficial visit in July.
Note: Class of 2018 DL Torrion Stevenson of Branchville is hearing from USC and has talked with defensive line coach Lance Thompson. He was at Virginia Tech Saturday for a junior day.
