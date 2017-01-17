Nasirildeen visit to South Carolina ‘went well’

Concord High coach Glenn Padgett has not yet talked with South Carolina defensive back commitment Hamsah Nasirildeen since his official visit to Columbia last weekend.
Padgett, however, has talked with USC coaches this week.
“What I heard from the coaches there at South Carolina is it went well,” Padgett said. “They told me their interview with him went well.”
Padgett said that USC coaches indicated to him that Nasirildeen is holding to his commitment at this point. Florida State has been the other school pushing for Nasirildeen in recent weeks, and he took an official visit there in December.
School at Concord was out Monday and was holding exams Tuesday. Padgett expects to meet in detail with Nasirildeen on Wednesday.
New O-line offer extended
USC on Tuesday offered Class of 2018 OL Casey Holman (6-4, 285) of Snellville, Ga.
“I expected it. I worked with Coach [Shawn] Elliot, the previous O-line coach, at three camps,” he said. “They were always considered a favorite growing up. They like my size and ability to move for a lineman.”
Holman also has offers from Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and others. He will visit Georgia Tech this weekend. He does not have a favorite and plans to make his decision this summer after visits.
