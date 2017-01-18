Peach State DB commit remains ‘South Carolina all the way’

South Carolina defensive back commitment Zay Brown of Athens, Ga., was visited Sunday by Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson and Bryan McClendon, according to Clarke Central High coach Dave Perno.
Brown is scheduled to visit Arkansas State this weekend and then South Carolina the final weekend of the month.
Perno shot down any speculation that Brown won’t sign with the Gamecocks.
“I’m trying not to get into flip-flopping,” Perno said. “I’m not going to play that game here. We’re going to hold to our word. I will discourage his visit to Arkansas State. I’m certain he’s not going there. Zay is South Carolina all the way, always has been.”
Brown can play corner and safety and Perno thinks he’ll be a safety with the Gamecocks.
“I’m still 100 percent committed,” he said.
Notes
▪ Class of 2018 DL Torrion Stevenson (6-1 316) of Branchville has heard from USC and will visit for a junior day Feb. 25. Stevenson has communicated with defensive line coach Lance Thompson and will be evaluated by the Gamecocks. He went to Virginia Tech last Saturday for a junior day. He’s also hearing from SC State.
▪ USC Tuesday offered 2018 DB Jonathan Gipson of Hoschton, Ga.
▪ USC baseball added a catcher to the 2017 class with a commitment from Elijah Bowers of Charlotte.
