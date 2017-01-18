Georgia DL Aaron Sterling schedules Gamecocks for crucial visit

Defensive end Aaron Sterling of Tucker, Ga., is now set with his official visits the rest of the month.
The former Alabama commit went to N.C. State last weekend. He will visit Georgia this Thursday and Friday, then Tennessee on Saturday and Sunday.
He will make South Carolina his final official visit the last weekend of the month. He is not indicating a favorite at this point.
USC head coach Will Muschamp was in last week to see Sterling, according to Tucker coach Bryan Lamar. And Monday, Muschamp and receivers coach Bryan McClendon were in to check on juniors at the school.
Last week Muschamp offered 2018 WR Josh Vann. He had previously offered 2018 OL Dylan Wonnum, whose brother will be a sophomore with the Gamecocks.
