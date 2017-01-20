Newest USC commit lines up visit to another SEC school

South Carolina offensive line commitment Jordan Rhodes of Fairburn, Ga., will visit Mississippi State this weekend.
Rhodes made his official visit to USC last weekend and committed on Sunday while at Will Muschamp’s home. He said afterward that he was shutting down his recruiting and not taking any more visits.
He had already planned this visit to Mississippi State prior to committing to USC and will now follow through. It was unclear whether he will also visit Missouri next weekend as scheduled.
▪ USC DB commitment Jamyest Williams of Loganville, Ga., has set 9 a.m. on National Signing Day for announcing his final choice. Williams also is considering Georgia and will take his official visit there this weekend. He is scheduled to visit USC the last weekend of the month. Recent comments from Williams indicated the Bulldogs have improved their position with him and is a threat for turning him from the Gamecocks.
▪ Georgia DE commitment Robert Beal of IMG Academy will not visit USC this weekend as scheduled because he said he has the flu. Right now Beal does plan to visit the last weekend of the month.
▪ Ole Miss was in to visit OL Tony Gray of Loganville, Ga., Friday. He visited USC last weekend and goes to Florida this weekend.
▪ DL Jaylen Twyman of Washington, DC, who is down to USC and Pitt, will announce on signing day. He has taken officials to both.
▪ DB Mike Hughes of Garden City Community College (Kansas) will take an official visit this weekend to USC.
▪ 2018 OL Deontrey Hill of Warner Robins, Ga., was offered by USC Thursday. He also has a Clemson offer.
▪ USC offered 2019 OL Keiondre Jones of Hoganville, Ga. He also holds a Clemson offer.
Comments