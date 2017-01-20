Brad Johnson ‘legitimately torn’ between USC, Virginia Tech

South Carolina linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler is scheduled to see defensive end Brad Johnson of Pendleton on Friday, and Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp is due in for his in-home visit next week.
The Gamecocks, who at one time appeared to have Johnson on cruise control toward a commitment, now find themselves in a tense battle with Virginia Tech.
Johnson has taken his official visits to both schools. Hokies head coach Justin Fuente and two assistants made an in-home visit on Wednesday.
“Had a real good in-home visit and they’ll be back on campus next week (minus Fuente),” said Pendleton coach Paul Sutherland. “They’ve told him they will go all the way to signing day with him. He told me the other night he wished he could go to both schools. He really loves both schools and both staffs. He doesn’t want to go all the way to signing day, but right now he is legitimately torn.”
USC has always had the advantage of being the in-state school, and with its proximity Johnson has been able to make several visits there over the past couple of years. But Virginia Tech has been able to make inroads because of a consistent recruiting effort and the success on the field of last season.
“I have nothing but positive things to say about them,” Sutherland said. “They have recruited him as hard as anybody since they got involved, made him a priority.”
Sutherland said Johnson has not yet told him of a set date for Muschamp to visit next week and he said no decision will come prior to that session.
