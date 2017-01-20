With FSU in pursuit, Nasirildeen may be headed for final decision on signing day

The drama surrounding the National Signing Day plans of South Carolina defensive back commitment Hamsah Nasirildeen of Concord, N.C., is not over.
Florida State continued its pursuit of Nasirildeen this week with another visit from recruiter Jay Graham, a former Concord star running back.
“He still remains committed to South Carolina, but there are people who are actively pursuing him,” said Concord coach Glenn Padgett. “Florida State has remained very active in recruiting him and they’ve been in. They continue to be actively involved.”
Nasirildeen took his official visit with the Gamecocks last weekend. He visited FSU in the fall.
“Again, as of right now in talking with Hamsah, he felt like the visit down there (to USC) went very well. He’s built a good rapport with the coaches down there at South Carolina,” Padgett said. “He’s comfortable with the coaches there and the direction the program is going. He told me he told the coaches down there he remains committed to them. He’s excited about what they are doing and his potential for playing next year.”
What anxious USC fans would like to see is Nasirildeen shut down his recruiting and publicly say that he will sign with USC.
“I don’t know that he’s going to do that until the day of,” Padgett said. “He’s a 17 year old kid whose got everybody and their brother trying to tell him what to do, including a lot of adults, one of which is not me. Right now, he doesn’t want to talk to anybody. I think he’s trying to figure this out on his own and using the people that are closest to him and the coaches at South Carolina and go from there.”
Padgett said Concord will have a National Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 1. Historically that’s been held at 2 p.m.
