Mike Hughes has ‘serious thinking to do’ after USC visit

Defensive back Mike Hughes made his official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
Hughes (5-11, 185) is a former North Carolina cornerback and a native of New Bern, N.C. He did not commit but said the visit pushed the Gamecocks even deeper into the mix with him.
“It was pretty good, I enjoyed myself, I have some serious thinking to do about where I want to be and just taking it one day at a time right now,” Hughes said. “(Will Muschamp) emphasized how much I would make a difference on the team being the dynamic player that I am and all the areas I would help. He emphasized that pretty well, and I think I could see myself playing here.”
Hughes, who is now at of Garden City Community College (Kansas), was recruited by USC when he was coming out of high school, though he never visited. Of course, that staff is now gone and he quickly formed a bond with the Muschamp crew.
“Definitely the coaches (stood out),” he said. “The atmosphere and the players. I got a chance to meet some of the players and they had great things to say about the staff and the whole college experience here.”
Hughes said he spent a lot of time with Jamarcus King and Ty’Son Williams.
Hughes did have a legal issue at North Carolina, an arrest for a misdemeanor assault charge last October that ultimately led to his departure. All of that has been cleaned up now, but the SEC has a rule making it more difficult for players to transfer into the league who have been arrested for “serious misconduct,” which the league has defined as “sexual assault, domestic violence or other forms of sexual violence.”
Hughes does not think that’s going to be an issue with the Gamecocks.
“I believe so but I’m just trying to take everything one day at a time,” Hughes said. “We’ll have that all figured out soon.”
Hughes said he is also looking at TCU, Auburn and Ole Miss. He does not have a visit planned for next weekend, though he has two more available.
“If I decide not to take these last two visits, I’ll try to break things down pretty quick,” Hughes said. “I wouldn’t say I’m too far from trying to make a decision.”
Hughes was Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a National Junior College Athletic Association first-team All-American.
Hughes finished with 47 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
Comments