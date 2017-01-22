Devonte Wyatt compares USC and UGA visits, sets decision date

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Decatur, Ga., made his official visit to Georgia over the weekend with his parents and his head coach.
Wyatt has been a Georgia commitment since August after decommitting from USC and has said he is still 50-50 between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs. He will visit Florida next weekend.
“We mostly ate and I talked to the coaches, stuff people do on an official visit, nothing special,” Wyatt said of the weekend in Athens. “I talked mostly to Coach (Tracy) Rocker, and he was saying even though they’ve got a lot of D-tackles, I can be in the starting lineup.”
Wyatt talked Sunday night with USC recruiter Travaris Robinson. He is expecting Georgia coach Kirby Smart to visit Tuesday and USC coach Will Muschamp on Wednesday. He made his official visit to USC last weekend.
“I liked the South Carolina visit more,” he said. “I got more attention from the Gamecocks.”
Wyatt said he won’t announce a decision until National Signing Day and that will come out between 8 and 8:30 a.m. at his school.
